Christmas Dinner at the Gospel Mission

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission will serve its annual Christmas Dinner at noon on Saturday December 18th at 251 Leon Avenue, Kelowna.

This is the sixth time Kelowna’s Gospel Mission has served a special occasion meal during the COVID pandemic. Approximately 700 traditional Christmas dinners of turkey, ham and all the trimmings will be served to people experiencing homelessness at their two shelters. In addition, meals-to-go will be delivered by their Outreach team to people living outside and to several supportive housing facilities around Kelowna.

Carmen, Executive Director of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission, said, “Christmas day is difficult for so many at our shelters. Our staff and volunteers work hard to make the festive dinner extra special and beautiful. They offer kind words and listening ears as well as the nourishing food. It is the human connection and sense of belonging that is most important. We ask that people use grace and compassion for people experiencing homelessness. We never know what is going on in each other’s lives. At Kelowna’s Gospel Mission we strive for relentless compassion and are grateful to our caring community for their support.”

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s volunteer team includes MLA, Norm Letnick, MP Tracy Gray and MLA Renee Merrifield.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s needs extend beyond Christmas and any help is greatly appreciated. Please contact Kelowna’s Gospel Mission at www.kelownagospelmission.ca to donate, become a volunteer or give an in-kind gift.