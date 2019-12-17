Christmas Tree chipping at Glenmore Landfill

It’s free to chip your tree! Residents are invited to drop-off up to three Christmas trees per vehicle for no charge from Dec. 27, 2019 until Jan. 31, 2020 at the Glenmore Landfill.

Loads must contain only Christmas trees. If the trees are mixed in with other yard waste, then the entire load, including the Christmas tree, will be charged the fee for yard waste, which is a minimum of five dollars ($5). Residents are asked to remove all decorations, tinsel and bags used for transporting trees.

In addition to the landfill, residents can drop-off Christmas trees in Kelowna at the Ben Lee Park parking lot off of Houghton Rd. and the Cook Road Boat Launch.

The former drop-off area at Rowcliffe and Richter is no longer operational.

To help keep our roads safe and clean, residents are reminded to Tie it, Strap it, Tarp it and ensure that loads are covered and secured for the trip to the landfill. The fine for an uncovered load is up to $150.

The Glenmore Landfill is open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., with closures on Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1. For more information about the landfill and a complete list of waste rates and acceptable materials, visit kelowna.ca/waste.