Christmas with the Kelowna City Concert Band

Event: CHRISTMAS CONCERT with the Kelowna City Concert Band

Admission: Free (donations to the Food Bank gratefully accepted)

Time: 7:30 pm

Date/Location: Thursday, December 8, 2022 at First Lutheran Church,

4091 Lakeshore Road, Kelowna

kelownacityband.com

Get your Christmas off to a great start by joining the Kelowna City Concert Band and conductor Robert Payne for a Christmas concert. You can hear many of your favourite Christmas pieces along with entertaining concert music on Thursday, December 8th at First Lutheran Church, 4091 Lakeshore Road, Kelowna. The concert starts at 7:30pm. Admission is free. Donations to the Food Bank would be welcomed.

It will be a fun and entertaining evening, so come down and join the band as we return to the stage to play some holiday music for you.