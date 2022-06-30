Chute Lake road to Close Overnight for Paving

Beginning Monday July 4 until Wednesday July 5 Chute Lake Rd. between South Crest Dr. and Lark St. will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for road resurfacing.

A detour will be in place on Okaview Rd. to Lark St. There will be no access to Chute Lake Rd from Upper Mission Dr and S. Crest Drive and alternate routes will be marked.

Motorists can expect delays and should give themselves extra time. Only residents who live on the streets accessed solely from Chute Lake Rd. will be permitted access. The City of Kelowna and crews onsite appreciate your patience and cooperation while work is under way.

Approximately 10.5 km of road will be resurfaced as the City works to improve streets and intersections in 2022. To learn more about work in your neighbourhood, visit Kelowna.ca/roadreport.