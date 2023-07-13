Citizens come to aid of an assaulted female

On July 12, 2023 at approximately 1:00 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP received a report of a dozen individuals beating up a male on Mill St at Queensway. As officers were being dispatched, additional information was provided when it was determined that a male suspect had in fact punched a female stranger in the head and was currently being held down by several bystanders until officers arrived. Several officers attended, handcuffed and placed the suspect under arrest.

Some preliminary information suggests that female victim was walking on the sidewalk and talking on her cellphone when the unknown male suddenly started yelling and swearing at her. The suspect then began following behind her and without provocation swung at her, knocking her phone to the ground. After spitting at her and grabbing her hair, several bystanders jumped in to help the victim who suffered minor physical injuries from the assault.

“We never ask or encourage our members of the public to become physically involved when a crime is taking place,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the RCMP. “However, in this particular case, the actions of these individuals assisted someone in need, stopped the assault from continuing and allowed police to make an immediate arrest”.

The male has been charged with Assault and Mischief and was remanded in custody yesterday evening for court this afternoon.

The RCMP believe this was an isolated incident and is asking the public if you witnessed this assault and have not yet spoken to a police officer or have cell phone recordings, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-39940.