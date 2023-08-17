Citry of Penticton Council highlights

A brief and informal summary of the latest decisions made by Penticton City Council.

Peer Ambassadors fundraise to continue success Council was given an update on the success of the Peer Ambassador program run by Ask Wellness.

Team lead Keith Girard noted the main focus of the program is litter clean-up which gives people a chance to prepare for jobs, along with personal growth and development. There have been 74 peer ambassadors since the launch and more almost 1,000 bags of litter have been collected and more than 400 sharps removed.

Girard explained the program is currently open to residents of Fairhaven and Burdock House and that funding for the program is set to run out in September. The organization has raised half of the needed amount and is continuing fundraising efforts.

Improvement sought for dog parks People for Penticton Pets presented to council asking for improvements to existing dog parks and provide new facilities.

Speaking on behalf of the group were Anne Marie Savard, Jane Thornthwaite and Lisa Fox, who noted that people rely on dogs for mental and physical health well-being.

Council directed staff to report back in October on the status of the City dog parks and improvement options.

Penticton paddlers pitch for new boathouse Penticton Paddler Sports, a recent merger of the dragon boat and outrigger non-profit organizations, presented to council the economic and health impact the group has on the community.

The annual Dragon Boat Festival, which is scheduled for September 9 and 10, and brings in an estimated 1,600 athletes to town.

The group also expressed a desire to work with the City on construction of a new boat house.

Accessibility plan approved Council received the Accessibility Plan, which includes 20 actions to make the City more livable and accessible. For more on the plan, click here

Fees and charges updated Changes to the annual fees and charges – covering items ranging from cemetery to building permits to equipment rates – were presented to council and given first, second and third readings.

The changes are anticipated to increase 2024 revenue by $193,000 and are mainly inflationary increases.

Utility Rate Review goes to public, interim increase approved The Utility Rate Review, which is designed to ensure the long-term sustainability of the City’s infrastructure, was received by council and public engagement will now follow. Council also approved a five per cent interim increase to the electrical utility rates.

For more information, click here

Deputy mayor appointments made Council voted to appoint Councillor Campbell Watt as deputy mayor from November 1, 2023 to November 30, 2024 and Councillor Helena Konanz as deputy mayor from December 1, 2024 to December 31, 2025 at which time Council will consider appointments for 2026.

These highlights are intended to provide a brief summary of recent Council proceedings. The summary is not inclusive of all agenda items. For a detailed account of the full agenda, including staff reports, other supporting documents and official meeting minutes, please consult the City’s website (www.penticton.ca/council) or call the City’s Communication Department at 250-490-2400.