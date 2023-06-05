City announces major events and opportunities to get involved

The City of Penticton is gearing up for a busy summer of festivals and events, with plenty of opportunities for residents to get involved and take part in the entertainment.

“With major endurance races returning, as well as our iconic festivals and events, it’s sure to be an exciting summer ahead for our community,” says Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “We encourage everyone to get outdoors and soak in the energy of these events, whether it’s to participate, cheer on the athletes or volunteer.”

The City has confirmed the following major events, with a full list and further details available to view at penticton.ca/events. More details about each will be released closer to the dates, including information about road closures, transit, volunteer opportunities and more.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors from all over the world this summer,” says Jeff Plant, Sport and Event Supervisor. “Penticton is known for lining the streets to cheer on the athletes, as well as for our passionate teams of volunteers, and we expect our community will once again get involved in all the excitement these iconic festivals and events have to offer."

Major Events

Ha Ha Ha Kidz Festival, June 8-10: Get ready to laugh, play, create and be amazed. This festival fills Gyro Park with live performances, music and activities for all ages.

Elvis Festival, June 22-25: Celebrate the king of rock ‘n’ roll at this popular tribute artist competition deemed to be the largest Elvis festival in Canada.

Peach City Beach Cruise, June 23-25: Hundreds of show cars including hot rods, antiques and classics convene in Penticton for this display, also including food, entertainment and other festivities.

Pow Wow between the Lakes, June 23-25: Dancing, drumming and more featuring eight bands of the Okanagan Nation Alliance will take to the stage in celebration of Syilx culture and resilience.

Ribfest, June 30-July 2: Three days of food, entertainment, activities and a beverage garden at Skaha Lake Park, organized by the Rotary Club of Penticton.

Scottish Festival, June 30-July 1: Crowd favourites include Highland dancing, bagpiping, drumming and caber toss. Enjoy pipe band competitions, a beer garden and other live entertainment.

Canada Day, July 1: Oh Canada! It’s your birthday. Let’s celebrate at Gyro Park, with a full day of activities and entertainment, topped off with fireworks.

Okanagan Granfondo, July 9: Thousands of riders will take part in this mass cycling event, which ranks among the best throughout North America. Kids also get their kicks in the Kids’ Piccolofondo.

Peach Classic Triathlon, July 16: Ranked among the oldest triathlons in Canada, this event attracts everyone from beginners to professional triathletes and Olympians.

B.C. Day, Aug. 6: Gyro Park will be transformed into a family fun zone with live entertainment, activities and more, including market vendors and food trucks.

Peach Festival, Aug. 9-13: Don’t miss these five days of free family fun at Okanagan Lake Park, with jam-packed events, live music and entertainment, a parade and so much more.

IRONMAN Canada, Aug. 26-27: Soak in the energy of this event by joining the thousands of people lining the streets to cheer on the athletes. The fun starts with the IRONKids event on Saturday.

Dragon Boat Festival, Sept. 9-10: Cheer on the teams as the Millennium boats take to the water off Skaha Lake Park. The festival will have a vendor’s market, food trucks and a beverage garden.

For more details about these events, visit penticton.ca/events-calendar. To receive news updates from the City, sign up at penticton.ca/updates.

Contacts:

250-490-2339

communications@penticton.ca