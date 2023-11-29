City crews ready for first snowfall of the season

Winter is set to return to the North Okanagan this week, with Environment Canada forecasting below freezing temperatures over the next several days, leading to the possibilities of snow for end of the week. With this, it is time to adjust our habits to meet winter conditions.

The City of Vernon asks motorists to please slow down, give yourself additional time to reach your destination, and have patience as you navigate wet roads and slippery sections.

“City of Vernon snow clearing equipment and personnel are ready for the season and trucks are ready if required,” said Ian Adkins, Manager, Roads, Drainage & Airport. “Our crews clear roads, lanes and cul-de-sacs on a priority basis, according to the City’s Snow and Ice Control Policy.”

Priority 1 Roads - arterials, collectors, bus routes, school zones and selected problem areas

Priority 2 Roads - all remaining roads except lanes and cul-de-sacs

Priority 3 Roads - lanes and cul-de-sacs

Each snow and ice event is different, so depending on the scope and length of the snow event, it could take crews up to 72 hours to reach all portions of the City, once the snow has stopped falling. If the snow continues to fall, crews may be required to return to Priority 1 routes to keep our city moving.

Citizens are reminded that sidewalks adjacent to residential and commercial properties are the responsibility of the resident or tenant. It’s important these areas are kept clear for the safety of everyone who uses them.

When shovelling sidewalks and driveways, please do not pile snow on travel lanes, storm drains, fire hydrants or bus pickup/drop-off areas, as these create issues for travel and safety concerns for the community. For more information on the City’s snow and ice program, here is a brief video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P62DBhvtgpk