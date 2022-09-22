City digital map will undergo update: not available Sunday, September 25

A popular section of the City of Kelowna website will be offline Sunday for a technology update.

The Maps & Open Data page at kelowna.ca will be unavailable Sept. 25 as the database that feeds the map viewer service is upgraded.

The interactive maps are popular with a variety of users such as realtors, insurance underwriters, appraiser, engineers and citizens looking for property information.

This page also provides a number of specific maps for services such as City construction projects, current developments, Memorial Park Cemetery, heritage registry and the 2040 Official Community Plan.

It also offers downloadable orthophotographs. Orthophotos are geometrically corrected aerial photographs that are often used as a visual background for maps and in mapping applications. New aerial photographs are taken at least once every two years to have a record of the changes that happen on the ground.

The map page at kelowna.ca is expected to be back online by Sunday evening.