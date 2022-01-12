City doing digital to get input

For the second year in a row, the City of Kelowna engagement was primarily digital with 15 unique projects hosted on getinvolved.kelowna.ca.

As COVID-19 continued through 2021, open houses and events were once again put on hold, and meaningful feedback was captured online in the form of survey responses, virtual focus groups, discussion forums, and more.

“As a project manager, my team appreciates and values all the input from residents,” said Mariah VanZerr, Strategic Transportation Planning Manager. “In 2021, resident feedback was key to informing the final draft of the 2040 Transportation Master Plan, permit and program changes related to e-scooters, and project designs for both the Abbott Street and Casorso Road Active Transportation Corridors.”

Residents were asked to provide feedback on a variety of projects in 2021 including what to see at the Kelowna Community Theatre, vehicle usage on Knox Mountain, shared e-scooters, and how to upgrade accessible parking around the city.

More than 4,000 people participated in surveys, contributed to maps, shared stories, or asked questions. These contributions have influenced municipal decision making and shaped projects as they move forward.

With over 50,000 visits to the Get Involved page, a 25 per cent increase from 2020, a growth in social media followers and email subscription signups, this year proved that the City and its residents are successfully adapting to digital-first environments.