City facilities closed for Truth and Reconciliation, Thanksgiving long weekends

The Community Centre, Penticton Library and Penticton Museum & Archives will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 30 in honour of Truth and Reconciliation Day. City Hall and City Yards will be closed on Monday, Oct. 2 in observance of the holiday. A reminder that the Museum is regularly closed Mondays and the Community Centre pool is scheduled to re-open on Tuesday, Oct. 3. All City facilities will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9 for the Thanksgiving holiday, re-opening with regular hours on Tuesday, Oct. 10.