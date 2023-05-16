iHeartRadio

City facilities closed for Victoria Day


City of Penticton

City facilities including City Hall, City Yards, the Penticton Community Centre, Penticton Public Library and the Penticton Museum & Archives will be closed Monday, May 22 for Victoria Day.

All facilities will reopen with regular hours on Tuesday, May 23.

