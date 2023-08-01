iHeartRadio

City facilities closed Monday, August 7


city of penticton

SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

City facilities including City Hall, City Yards, the Penticton Community Centre, McLaren Arena, Penticton Public Library and the Penticton Museum & Archives will be closed Monday, Aug. 7 for BC Day.

These facilities will reopen with regular hours the following day, Tuesday, Aug. 8.

