City flags lowered for Indigenous Veterans Day

City of Kelowna flags are at half-mast to mark Indigenous Veterans Day.

“This symbolic act of thanks and remembrance for the Indigenous men and women who served in the Canadian Armed Forces is another small step on our City’s path toward reconciliation,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. “First Nations, Inuit and Metis soldiers returned from war and faced the same oppression at home they fought against abroad. We are learning – this year in particular – about the systemic racism and tragic mistreatment Indigenous People experienced for so many decades. We have a lot to come to terms with, so we will continue to listen, learn and take action to ensure Indigenous People are fully included in our community.”

The flags will be raised after Indigenous Veterans Day. They will then be lowered again for Remembrance Day on Nov. 11.

This year for health safety reasons due to COVID-19, the Remembrance Day parades held annually in downtown Kelowna and Rutland will not take place.

A Message of support from Mayor Colin Basran for the Royal Canadian Legion’s poppy campaign is here.