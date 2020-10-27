City Hall vandalized

Someone has taken out their frustration on Kelowna City Hall with how COVID-19 is impacting the local economy.

A graffiti artist(s), using black spray paint has coined this message: "No new normal. COVID is a plandemic".

The message goes on to say: "I want to breath (mis-spelled on wall) fresh air and live. COVID has a 99.9% survival rate. Economic collapse does not."

The front steps of City Hall have also been vandalized with the message, "No new normal."

It is believed the graffiti happened overnight.

The RCMP are looking into the matter.