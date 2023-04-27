City hosting feedback sessions for Kelowna’s parks

Engagement has launched with multiple ways to get involved, including a survey, mapping tool, drop-in open house, and six neighbourhood information sessions being held between May 11 to May 14 and one on May 18. Residents are invited to give feedback on the vision, guiding principles, priorities, and more for Kelowna’s parks now and into the future as the next step in development of the Parks Master Plan.



“Creating a comprehensive master plan to guide the expansion, development, and operations of our parks system is an important step in offering public spaces for all ages and abilities as the city grows over the next 40 years,” said Stefan Johansson, Parks and Landscape Planner. “We are committed to creating a vibrant parks system that meets the needs of our community and we invite residents to participate to help inform the development of phase 2 our master plan, which will help guide decisions on park development, connectivity and stewardship within our five urban centres.”



The project team sought resident feedback in winter 2021, which aimed to learn about how people used Kelowna’s overall parks system and of relevant trends within our community. The input received helped the development of the vision, guiding principles, and goals for the park system city-wide. Now the City wants to know specific needs and priorities at the urban centre-scale from residents through the engagement opportunities where people can share their thoughts, ideas, and concerns about Kelowna’s parks.



The information sessions are neighbourhood focused and the open house will look at the parks system city-wide. All sessions will be come-and-go with the opportunity to talk to staff, add feedback to maps, and learn more about the project. Everyone is encouraged to participate in this important conversation about how we can make sure our parks are accessible, safe, and enjoyable for all who use them.

May 11: Knox Mountain, 4-7pm

May 12: City Park, 1-3pm

May 12: Rutland YMCA, 4-6pm

May 13: Kelowna's Farmers' & Crafters' Market, 8-11am

May 13: Parkinson Rec Centre (open house), 1-4pm

May 14: Corner of Groves Ave & Pandosy St, 10am-12pm

May 18: Kerry Park, 11am-2pm

For more information, to have your say through the survey, and to join in the in-person opportunities, visit getinvolved.kelowna.ca to be part of creating the master plan – let’s imagine the future of Kelowna’s parks, together.