City Installs new Safety Stickers on High Traffic Sidewalks

Kelowna has added stickers to sidewalks with messages pointed at people riding wheeled transportation where they shouldn't be.

Active Transportation Manager Matt Worona says "They say Walk your Wheels or Sidewalks are for Pedestrians, just as a reminder for people on wheeled devices like e-scooters, skateboards and bikes that the sidewalk isn't the right place for them. Things like bike lanes are much safer in terms of safety for themselves and pedestrians."

Worona says the stickers are the latest attempt to train scooter riders, skateboarders and bicycle riders to stay off the sidewalks.

He adds, you will see the stickers throughout the downtown and in places where you see a lot of pedestrian traffic co-existing with wheeled transportation.