City lifts campfire ban


City of Penticton

The City of Penticton is following the BC Wildfire Service and lifting a ban on campfires starting today at noon.

Citing improved conditions and favourable weather, BC Wildfire Service rescinded the ban on campfires in the region that includes Penticton.

Category 2 and Category 3 open fires remain prohibited until October 13 or until the orders are rescinded. For more information on the different categories, go to BC Wildfire

The City of Penticton reminds residents to be prepared for wildfire season by having an emergency plan in place, and applying FireSmart principles to their home and properties. For further information or to receive a free home assessment contact firesmart@penticton.ca

