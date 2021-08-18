City of Armstrong, evacuation alert rescinded

Press release:

August 18, 11:30 a.m.

On advice from BC Wildfire, the Evacuation Alert issued on August 15, 2021, for the City of Armstrong has been rescinded. The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) will remain open at a reduced level and the wildfire situation will be closely monitored.

Although we welcome this reprieve from evacuation alert, the City of Armstrong encourages residents to remain vigilant, stay connected, and to keep their items packed in the event that the situation evolves. The White Rock Lake Wildfire is still considered out of control and the situation is fluid.

The area of the White Rock Lake Wildfire saw recent weather cooperate such as, increased precipitation and humidity, reduced temperatures and relaxed winds throughout the day on Monday August 16th and Tuesday, August 17th, prompting the change and recommendation to remove the Evacuation Alert.

The City continues to closely monitor the White Rock Lake Wildfire, in conjunction with the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Fire Department, Emergency Management BC, BC Wildfire and neighbouring communities and will advise residents of any changes on the City’s website: www.cityofarmstrong.bc.ca/content/emergency-management.

The City used this time while under an Evacuation Alert to work diligently to ensure Emergency measures for our community are up to date, accurate and can be implemented quickly should an Evacuation Order come into effect. The communities most vulnerable have been identified and mechanisms for assistance to for relocatation are in place. The City’s critical infrastructure has been evaluated and emergency measures for protection are clearly identified. A complete review of the communication systems is underway with the goal to ensure that our residents can obtain accurate information in the case of future emergencies.

The City of Armstrong Emergency Operations Centre is providing updates as the situation progresses and new information is made available. City staff will post all information to the City website: www.cityofarmstrong.bc.ca/content/emergency-management