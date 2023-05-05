City of Armstrong says be prepared for potential spring flooding

The City of Armstrong is notifying residents that live within low lying areas in and around Meighan and Deep Creeks that they should prepare for water levels to rise.

In order to prepare for potential flooding, residents should do a check of their outdoor space and remove items that may be carried downstream and become blockages within creek culverts. Additionally, now is the time to remove items from crawl spaces and basements that are prone to flooding.

The City is monitoring weather notifications and Provincial recommendations and working to take appropriate steps to mitigate and/or prepare for flooding within our community. Current weather reports show potential thunderstorms with rain that may occur starting Friday, May 5th and into the weekend. The forecast includes up to 30 millimeters of rain in some areas with the thunderstorms.

During a rain event water levels can rise quickly, the City is asking the public to stay clear of creeks, creek banks and stormwater infrastructure.

If residents are experiencing flooding on their properties, sandbag stations have been set up next to the public works yard located 2950 Patterson Ave and at the head of the Van Diest trail on Pleasant Valley Rd.

Please continue to pay attention to weather reports, local news media and the city's website for more information and updates. The City is also encouraging residents to download the Alertable App to be notified of any alerts or orders that may affect Armstrong. The Alertable App is available for android or apple wherever you get your apps.