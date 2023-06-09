City of Kelowna and BC Transit seek feedback on travel around Mission Recreation Exchange

BC Transit and the City of Kelowna are seeking input from riders about their travel patterns in and around the Mission Rec Exchange to further inform future facility enhancements.

Complete the 5-minute survey at engage.bctransit.com/kelownamission2023 until June 15, 2023.

Fill out the survey to be entered for a draw to win a prize!

Prizes include:

BC Transit Monthly Passes (valued at $70)

$50 Best Buy gift cards

$15 Tim Hortons gift cards

$15 Starbucks gift cards

Today, City of Kelowna survey collectors will be on routes 1, 5, 15, 16 and 17 for on-street engagement.

For more information on the Kelowna Regional Transit System, visit bctransit.com/kelowna.