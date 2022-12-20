City of Kelowna announces Snow Advisory

With heavy snow underway and more in the forecast, a snow event advisory has been issued and a temporary parking ban is now in effect for snow routes. To support crews to clear roads, no parking is permitted on snow routes located in Academy Way, Black Mountain, Clifton/Magic Estates/Wilden, Dilworth Mountain, Kirschner Mountain, McKinley Beach and areas in the South Mission, including The Ponds. Residents parked on the street will have 24 hours to find alternative off-street parking before enforcement begins.

“Residents are asked to be patient as crews will be focusing on clearing roadways and laying sand on priority one and two routes before attending to local roads in neighbourhoods,” said Roadways Operations Manager Andrew Schwerdtfeger. “Residents not living on a snow route are still encouraged to move their vehicles off the road to help plows clear the snow from curb to curb safely and quickly.”

The City clears snow and de-ices municipal roads based on their priority status. Priority one includes high-traffic roads such as Gordon Drive, Rutland Road, Glenmore Road and Lakeshore Road. Priority two includes collector roads such as Richter Street, bus routes, school zones and emergency vehicle stations. Priority three and four roads include residential roadways. Highway 97 (Harvey Avenue) and Highway 33 are maintained by the Provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. Check out the online map to find out a road’s priority status at kelowna.ca/snow.

Residents and business owners are reminded that they are responsible for clearing the snow off sidewalks adjacent to their property. Some residents find snow clearing difficult, particularly seniors and those with an injury or disability. The City encourages residents to help their neighbours where possible. If someone helps to clear your sidewalk or driveway, you can nominate them as a Snow Angel and personally thank them with a Snow Angels toque. Plus, the nomination enters them into a monthly draw to win two tickets to a Kelowna Rockets game as well as pre-game dinner. The Fire Department is also asking residents to clear snow away from fire hydrants in front of their property. This ensures easy access in the case of emergency.

For more information about snow removal and priority routes, please visit kelowna.ca/snow.