City of Kelowna changes compost and land fill drop-off fees

City Council approved changes to the Solid Waste Management Bylaw on Monday, April 3 to update compost pricing, and set new tipping fees for some items at the Glenmore Landfill. New compost rates take effect immediately while landfill drop-off costs are effective as of July 1, 2023.

Compost rates for wholesale customers will now be applied at each visit to the Glenmore Landfill or the Regional Compost Facility at 551 Commonage Road in Vernon. Compost rates will no longer be based on annual purchase amount but have been simplified to a sliding scale based on quantity purchased per transaction.

“The changes to compost pricing will streamline our operations and reduce costs for most wholesale compost customers,” says Landfill & Compost Operations Manager Scott Hoekstra. “Retail compost purchasers will also see costs decrease and will benefit from a new, coarser mulch product we trialed in City parks last year, which is now available for purchase at the Glenmore Landfill.”

Demand for GlenGrow has increased since it became certified organic, and wholesale and retail customers will notice pricing has been adjusted accordingly. Wholesale haulers will also notice that the cost to access OgoGrow at the Glenmore Landfill is now higher than at the Regional Compost Facility. This is the result of transport, handling and re-loading costs the City takes on when it moves compost material from the Regional Compost Facility to the Glenmore Landfill.

Updated wholesale compost rates:

Cubic yards Ogogrow at Regional Compost Facility Ogogrow at Glenmore Landfill Glengrow at Glenmore Landfill 3 to 7 $15 $20 $25 More than 7 $4 $7.50 $8

Updated retail compost rates:

Compost material Glenmore Landfill Ogogrow or Glengrow - supplied bag $4.29 Glengrow per cubic yard (0.5 – 3 yards) $30 Ogogrow per cubic yard (0.5 – 3 yards) $25 Mulch per cubic yard (1-yard minimum charge) $15

Tipping fee changes at the Glenmore Landfill go into effect on July 1, 2023, and they include:

The cost for shingle management increasing from $85 to $150 per tonne.

Clean wood management increasing from $10 to $25 per tonne with a $6 minimum charge.

Yard waste management increasing from $40 to $44 per tonne with a $6 minimum charge.

Contaminated soil disposal increasing from $8 to $15 per tonne for soil exceeding agricultural quality standards, and to $25 per tonne for soil exceeding industrial quality standards.

These increases are reflective of inflation, increased grinding and hauling costs, and higher tipping fees at recovery locations.

Visit kelowna.ca/landfill for details on tipping fees at the Glenmore Landfill and visit kelowna.ca/compost for information about GlenGrow and OgoGrow.