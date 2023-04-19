City of Kelowna Council highlights for April 17

Here are some of the notable topics discussed by Kelowna City Council on April 17, 2023.

Kelowna Springs public hearing

Council agreed to reschedule the public hearing for Kelowna Springs golf course to Tuesday, June 20 at 4 pm. It was previously scheduled for Tuesday, June 6 and Council agreed to change the date at the property owner's request.

Paying property taxes with credit card

Citizens will have the option this year to pay their property tax through credit card. Customers who choose to pay using a credit card will be charged a 2.3% fee, to offset operational costs. Council gave three readings to a bylaw amendment to include the credit card processing fee for property tax payments.

Long term planning for pickleball and tennis

Council OK’d a long-term strategy to accommodate growing user demand for court sports such as tennis and pickleball. Destination Courts for pickleball are proposed at Parkinson Recreation Park and Mission Recreation Park for tennis. There are currently 12 pickleball courts and 26 tennis courts throughout the City’s park system, plus a club-operated tennis facility at Okanagan Mission Tennis. In addition, there are a minimum of nine new pickleball and three new tennis courts being added as part of the 2023-24 capital construction budget.

OCP and TMP progress report

Council heard the first progress report for the 2040 Official Community Plan (OCP) and Transportation Master Plan (TMP), both completed in 2022. The progress report is meant to tell the story of key themes, progress made toward the OCP Growth Strategy (and Pillars), and the TMP Vision and Goals. Regular performance monitoring allows the City to track key trends to ensure ongoing progress towards achieving the vision.