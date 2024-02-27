City of Kelowna Council highlights for February 26

Provincial Housing Legislation Comprehensive Amendments

Council advanced a series of bylaw amendments to complement the recently introduced provincial housing mandates and ensure practical and sensitive integration within the existing development framework. The bylaws will come back to Council on March 11 for first reading.

Read full report to Council

URBA On-Call Pilot Project and Business Improvement Area Grant Programs

Aligning with its priority on crime and safety, Council approved a one-time grant of $130,000 to the Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA) for the URBA On-Call pilot project, similar to the “redshirt” on-call program in downtown Kelowna.

Read full report to Council

2024 Micromobility Program Overview of Contract Terms

Council approved the updated 2024 Micromobility Program contract terms and directed staff to conduct an operator selection process for the next program term. The contract terms give the City the tools to hold potential operators accountable and ensure the program operates as successfully as possible.

Read full report to Council

Draft Resolution – Southern Interior Local Government Association: Invasive Mussels

Council adopted a resolution that UBCM request the Province of British Columbia to act on the Okanagan Basin Water Board’s recommendations to prevent invasive mussels from entering waterways in British Columbia, and work with the federal government to increase long-term funding and support. The resolution will be considered at the Southern Interior Local Government Association conference this spring.

Read the full draft resolution

To watch a playback of the Council meeting and view all presentations, visit “Past Meetings” at kelowna.ca/council.