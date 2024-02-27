City of Kelowna Council highlights for February 26
Provincial Housing Legislation Comprehensive Amendments
Council advanced a series of bylaw amendments to complement the recently introduced provincial housing mandates and ensure practical and sensitive integration within the existing development framework. The bylaws will come back to Council on March 11 for first reading.
URBA On-Call Pilot Project and Business Improvement Area Grant Programs
Aligning with its priority on crime and safety, Council approved a one-time grant of $130,000 to the Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA) for the URBA On-Call pilot project, similar to the “redshirt” on-call program in downtown Kelowna.
2024 Micromobility Program Overview of Contract Terms
Council approved the updated 2024 Micromobility Program contract terms and directed staff to conduct an operator selection process for the next program term. The contract terms give the City the tools to hold potential operators accountable and ensure the program operates as successfully as possible.
Draft Resolution – Southern Interior Local Government Association: Invasive Mussels
Council adopted a resolution that UBCM request the Province of British Columbia to act on the Okanagan Basin Water Board’s recommendations to prevent invasive mussels from entering waterways in British Columbia, and work with the federal government to increase long-term funding and support. The resolution will be considered at the Southern Interior Local Government Association conference this spring.
