City of Kelowna Council highlights for May 15

Here are the notable topics discussed by Kelowna City Council on May 15, 2023.

Kettle Valley development

Council agreed to forward a rezoning and Official Community Plan amendment for a future subdivision in Kettle Valley to a public hearing on August 15. The 14-acre property is proposed to include 99 single family, duplex and townhome units, park space, and a soccer field.

Rental apartments

Council gave first readings to two proposals for rental apartments, one at the corner of High Road and Glenmore Drive for 47 rental units and another for a six-storey, 124-unit building at the corner of Leathead and Dougall Rd.

Ponds development

Council OK’d a development permit for four, five-storey apartment buildings and a single-storey amenity building as part of The Ponds Village Centre. The development consists of 296 units, including 32 bachelor units, 52 one-bedroom units, and 212 two-bedroom units.

Growing recreation amenities

A $287.5 million funding strategy to construct recreation amenities across Kelowna was approved by Council, including the redevelopment of Parkinson Recreation Centre, Mission Activity Centre, Glenmore Activity Center, the enhancement of the Rutland Sportsfields and community partnership opportunities. Construction and financing will be spread out over several years and was developed to ensure property tax rates remain stable over the term of the project and that these projects not impact other planned projects. Learn more about the strategy at kelowna.ca/activeamenities.