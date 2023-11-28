City of Kelowna Council highlights for November 27

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Performance

City of Kelowna Financial Services presented the third quarter 2023 financial performance report and financial health dashboard to Council. Performance indicates that spending has been below budget while revenue collection has been on budget.

Read full report to Council

Business Licence Bylaw 12585 Consultation and Adoption

Council adopted the new Business Licence and Regulation Bylaw No. 12585. It replaces former Bylaw No. 7878, which has been in effect since 1996. Changes include a more streamlined application process, updated licence type codes, and a new associated fee structure.

Read full report to Council

Housing Accelerator Fund Overview

The City of Kelowna Partnerships Office provided Council with an overview of the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), a recently approved grant valued at $31,558,610 from the Government of Canada. The HAF provides incentive funding to local governments encouraging initiatives aimed at accelerating housing supply.

Read full report to Council

To watch a playback of the Council meeting and view all presentations, visit “Past Meetings” at kelowna.ca/council.