iHeartRadio
Instagram

City of Kelowna Council highlights for November 27


Kelowna city hall 2

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Performance 

City of Kelowna Financial Services presented the third quarter 2023 financial performance report and financial health dashboard to Council. Performance indicates that spending has been below budget while revenue collection has been on budget. 

Read full report to Council 

Business Licence Bylaw 12585 Consultation and Adoption 

Council adopted the new Business Licence and Regulation Bylaw No. 12585. It replaces former Bylaw No. 7878, which has been in effect since 1996. Changes include a more streamlined application process, updated licence type codes, and a new associated fee structure. 

Read full report to Council 

Housing Accelerator Fund Overview 

The City of Kelowna Partnerships Office provided Council with an overview of the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), a recently approved grant valued at $31,558,610 from the Government of Canada. The HAF provides incentive funding to local governments encouraging initiatives aimed at accelerating housing supply.  

Read full report to Council 

To watch a playback of the Council meeting and view all presentations, visit “Past Meetings” at kelowna.ca/council

 

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175

Early Edition Audio

34