City of Kelowna Council highlights for September 11

Snow Route and Sidewalk Snow and Ice Bylaw Amendments

Council endorsed amendments to Traffic Bylaw No. 8120 and Council Policy No. 332 (snow and ice control) to expand snow routes in the Black Mountain, North End and Quail Ridge communities, and update the exemption process for sidewalk clearing.

Housing Needs Assessment Results

Council received the results of the 2021–2031 Housing Needs Assessment outlining current and future housing needs in Kelowna.

Urban Planning Framework

Council received a report introducing a new planning framework to deliver urban centre plans more efficiently and responsively.

Code of Conduct Policy

Council adopted a code of conduct policy that sets expectations for Council members to follow in fulfilling their duties and responsibilities as elected officials.

Lobbyist Registry Policy and Interaction with Developers Policy

Council adopted a lobbyist registry policy and Council interaction with developers policy. Individuals and groups lobbying Council will be required to register with the City.

