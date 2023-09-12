City of Kelowna Council highlights for September 11
Snow Route and Sidewalk Snow and Ice Bylaw Amendments
Council endorsed amendments to Traffic Bylaw No. 8120 and Council Policy No. 332 (snow and ice control) to expand snow routes in the Black Mountain, North End and Quail Ridge communities, and update the exemption process for sidewalk clearing.
Housing Needs Assessment Results
Council received the results of the 2021–2031 Housing Needs Assessment outlining current and future housing needs in Kelowna.
Urban Planning Framework
Council received a report introducing a new planning framework to deliver urban centre plans more efficiently and responsively.
Code of Conduct Policy
Council adopted a code of conduct policy that sets expectations for Council members to follow in fulfilling their duties and responsibilities as elected officials.
Lobbyist Registry Policy and Interaction with Developers Policy
Council adopted a lobbyist registry policy and Council interaction with developers policy. Individuals and groups lobbying Council will be required to register with the City.
To watch a playback of the Council meeting and view all presentations, visit “Past Meetings” at kelowna.ca/council.