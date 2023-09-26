City of Kelowna Council highlights for September 25

Electric Vehicle Readiness Requirements

Council gave first reading to amendments to the Zoning Bylaw regarding electric vehicle readiness requirements. The updated bylaw will require that new residential developments include a minimum of one energized electric vehicle (EV) outlet per dwelling unit. The exception is “rental-only” zoned areas which will require a minimum of 25 per cent of parking spaces to be equipped with an EV outlet.

Mill Site Area Redevelopment Plan – Concept Plans

Council received a report, including initial concepts and plans for upcoming public engagement, from the Policy & Planning Department on the mill site area redevelopment plan.

Transit Expansion Initiatives – Three-year Outlook

Council approved the execution of a one-year Memorandum of Understanding with BC Transit for the transit improvement program three-year expansion initiatives for the period 2024–2027.

Employer Commute Trip Reduction Program

Staff presented recommendations for a Kelowna employer commute trip reduction program aimed at improving traffic flow and reducing emissions.

Stormwater Funding Business Case and Implementation Plan – Phase 1

Council received an update from Utility Services on the first phase of the stormwater funding business case and implementation plan.

