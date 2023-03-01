City of Kelowna Council meeting highlight for February 27

Here are some of the notable discussions from the February 27 meeting of Kelowna City Council.

RCMP year in review

Kelowna RCMP updated Council on 2022 public safety and crime data. Overall, RCMP responded to more than 60,000 calls for service last year, a 6% drop from 2021, although calls for service in the downtown increased by 12.6% to 8,327. Business break and enter, robberies, arson, auto theft, bicycle theft, and processing and accessing child sexual abuse material all increased, while residential break-ins, mischief, theft from motor vehicles, and domestic violence cases all dropped. Read the full report here.

Coronation Ave townhome development

Council considered a rezoning for a nine-unit townhouse proposal at 979 and 983 Coronation Ave. The two existing homes will be demolished to build eight, three-storey two-bedroom units and one, two-storey bachelor unit. Rooftop patios are proposed for each and parking is accessed from the rear laneway. Final adoption is contingent on Council’s consideration of a Development Permit at a later date.

Casorso plan

Council deferred approving an Area Redevelopment Plan for the Casorso neighbourhood, which includes 10 properties with the largest being 3535 Casorso Road, the Central Mobile Home Park. The park includes 130 homes and was purchased last year for redevelopment. Council asked for further consultation and to understand coordination with the Pandosy Urban Centre Plan process. No date is set when it will come back to Council.

Kelowna Springs golf course

A resolution was approved by Council asking staff to bring forward a bylaw to amend the future land use of Kelowna Springs golf course to private recreation from industrial, in the 2040 Official Community Plan. The proposed bylaw change will go to an upcoming council meeting for first reading consideration and if passed, a public hearing date would be set.