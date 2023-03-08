City of Kelowna Council meeting highlights for March 6

Here are the notable discussions that occurred during the March 6 meeting of Kelowna City Council.

2022 development statistics

Council heard an update on building and development statistics from 2022, which showed an expected drop in applications from record highs as 2022 progressed. Last year was the fourth highest over the last decade for the total number of residential building permits issued by the City. Council heard that 2,262 building permits were issued last year, compared to 2,841 in 2021. City staff expect to see the growth in housing slow in 2023 to a level closer to the 10-year average.

Transportation citizen survey

Staff presented Council the results of the 2022 Transportation Citizen Survey which includes information about the opinions and attitudes of Kelowna residents around transportation. The report shows residents’ support for improving our transportation network overall remains a key focus, with investing in or promoting walking, biking, transit or other sustainable modes of transportation becoming more important to residents over the past few years. Further reports in the coming months will provide updates on travel times, movement of goods, mode share, collisions, and other key transportation metrics.