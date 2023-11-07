City of Kelowna Council meeting highlights for November 6
RCMP Officer in Charge Report
Council received an update on the January 1 to August 31 public safety and crime data from the Kelowna RCMP superintendent.
Agricultural Plan Progress Report 2023
Council received an update from Development Planning and Policy Development on the implementation progress of the 10-year 2017 Agriculture Plan. Of the 52 actions included in the plan, nearly 81 per cent are in progress, ongoing or completed.
BC Active Transportation Grant Application
Council authorized staff to apply for two active transportation infrastructure grants for the Rail Trail to Greenway ATC and Bertram multi-use overpass projects.
2024 Council Meeting Schedule
Council approved the 2024 regular Council meeting schedule, which includes 33 Monday council meetings (excluding the June 26 pre-budget meeting and December 5 budget deliberations) and 11 Tuesday Council meetings.
To watch a playback of the Council meeting and view all presentations, visit “Past Meetings” at kelowna.ca/council.