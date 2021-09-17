City of Kelowna encourages you to Go By Bike

GoByBike Week, formerly Bike to Work and School Week, is back, and this year it spans two weeks.

From September 27 until October 10, Central Okanagan residents are encouraged to get on their bike, log their trips for a chance to win prizes, and explore their community.

As last year saw many working from home due to COVID-19, the event was expanded to include all types of bike trips including those to the grocery store, meeting up with friends, or to get some exercise. Riders can log their trips online and be entered to win some great prizes, including the provincial grand prize of a bicycling adventure in France.

“We are excited to bring GoByBike Week back for two weeks this fall,” said Matt Worona, New Mobility Specialist with the City of Kelowna. “Biking is the fastest growing method of transportation here in the Central Okanagan, and this is a great opportunity for residents to sign up, hop on, and log their trips.”

Registration is now open, and participants can visit this site to create an account and track their trips. As a result of the pandemic, there will be no in-person events this year.

GoByBike Week Central Okanagan is supported through a partnership between the City of Kelowna, City of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, District of Peachland, District of Lake Country, and the Regional District of Central Okanagan, as well as the Province of British Columbia and GoByBike BC.

For more information about GoByBike Week Central Okanagan and to register, visit GoByBike Week.