City of Kelowna giving opportunity to remember loved ones through 'Tree of Memories'

Honour loved ones this holiday season by placing an ornament on the Tree of Memories at Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery. Starting today, Cemetery visitors can place an ornament on the large tree under the dome at the Promontory Green Interment Garden. Ornaments may also be hung on the spruce trees that frame the Bennett Memorial and Legacy Gardens.

“The Tree of Memories gives residents a chance to reflect and remember those who’ve passed on with a simple, seasonal gesture.” said Tracey Hillis, Cemetery Manager. “We’re honoured to be able to host this annual initiative that has become an important annual tradition for many families in our community.”

The Tree of Memories program has been offered annually at the Cemetery since 1998. Visitors are welcome to place ornaments on the trees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until Jan. 8. Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery is located at 1991 Bernard Avenue (at the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Spall Road).

Those who wish to keep their ornaments should ensure they are removed from the tree by Sunday, Jan. 14. Ornaments left on the trees past this date will be donated.

For more information about the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery, visit kelownacemetery.ca.