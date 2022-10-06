City of Kelowna happy with advanced voter turnout so far

Voter turnout was strong at the first advanced poll of the 2022 local general election. A total of 1,471 people cast ballots on Wednesday (October 5).

More advanced voting opportunities are on Oct. 8, 12, 13, 14 at various locations across the City. Voter turnout numbers will be posted at the City’s election web page following the close of voting.

General election day on Oct. 15 will feature voting opportunities at 13 locations across the City. All voting locations are open 8 am to 8 pm.

Find a complete list of dates, times and general voting information, as well as to sign up for election e-updates visit kelowna.ca/election. Join the conversation on social media with the hashtag #kelownavotes