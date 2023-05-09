City of Kelowna holding public information sessions for Parks Master Plan

Starting May 11 to May 18 a drop-in open house and six neighbourhood information sessions are being held with one on May 18. The project team will be available, and residents are invited to attend to meet staff and talk about the vision, guiding principles, priorities, and more for Kelowna’s parks as the next step in development of the Parks Master Plan.

The six information sessions are neighbourhood focused and the May 13 open house looks at the parks system city-wide. Everyone is welcome to join the conversation about how we can make sure our parks are accessible, safe, and enjoyable for all who use them. Input is being collected through an online survey, mapping tool, and in-person events where residents can share their thoughts, ideas, and concerns about Kelowna’s parks.