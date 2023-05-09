City of Kelowna holding public information sessions for Parks Master Plan
Starting May 11 to May 18 a drop-in open house and six neighbourhood information sessions are being held with one on May 18. The project team will be available, and residents are invited to attend to meet staff and talk about the vision, guiding principles, priorities, and more for Kelowna’s parks as the next step in development of the Parks Master Plan.
The six information sessions are neighbourhood focused and the May 13 open house looks at the parks system city-wide. Everyone is welcome to join the conversation about how we can make sure our parks are accessible, safe, and enjoyable for all who use them. Input is being collected through an online survey, mapping tool, and in-person events where residents can share their thoughts, ideas, and concerns about Kelowna’s parks.
Canadians can apply to renew their passports online beginning this fallCanadians who need their travel documents renewed before visiting far-off shores will soon be able to skip the line at the passport office, the immigration minister announced Wednesday.
Uber approved to begin operating outside Lower Mainland in BC: includes KelownaMore than three years after it began operating in Metro Vancouver, ride-hailing giant Uber has received approval to operate elsewhere in British Columbia.
Kelowna Gospel Mission spreading the word of Mother's Day fundraising campaignOn May 12th, Kelowna's Gospel Mission (KGM) will recognize and celebrate Mother's Day by handing out delectable cookies at our Bay Ave shelter, outreach, and women's housing, as well as conducting the Extend Love and Compassion Campaign.
Renee Merrifield's MLA Minute: Importance of watershedsThis last week saw warnings of floods throughout the Okanagan.
Dan Albas MP Report: rural communities are ignoredIt is crucial that Ottawa hears directly from rural Mayors of these hard hit communities to understand better the struggles they face as they try to rebuild.
Rockets select American Goalie and forward in US priority draftThe Kelowna Rockets made a pair of selections in the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft on Wednesday, drafting forward Kalder Varga and goaltender Oliver Kanat.
Water quality advisory issued for West Kelowna Estates SystemThe City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, is issuing a Water Quality Advisory, until further notice, for the Rose Valley – West Kelowna Estates System due to an increase in freshet-related turbidity in Okanagan Lake.
New board of directors announced for Tourism Kelowna: update strategic planThe Tourism Kelowna Society held its 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, May 9 to announce the 2023-24 Board of Directors, update the association’s membership on recent accomplishments, and outline future priorities.
RDCO announces more pop-up recycling depots for PeachlandDue to popular demand, the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has scheduled two additional pop-up recycling depots in Peachland.