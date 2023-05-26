City of Kelowna hosting kick off event for GoByBike Week in Central Okanagan

Join City of Kelowna officials, residents, and participants to celebrate the start of Spring GoByBike Week.

This free, public event will mark the start of weekday events from May 29 to June 2 to encourage residents to ride their bikes to and from work, school and around their communities. By creating an account on GoByBikeBC.ca, individuals and teams can log the number of kilometres they bike during the week for the chance to win local and provincial prizes.

More details on the events, activities, and prizes sponsored by local businesses can be found on the Kelowna and Central Okanagan GoByBike webpage.

Event: GoByBike Week Kick-Off Event

Location: Stuart Park, Kelowna

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Time: 7 a.m.