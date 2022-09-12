City of Kelowna looking for friendly neighbours to become 'Block Connectors"

Help build a stronger, more connected community this fall by becoming a Block Connector for your neighbourhood. Block Connectors are residents committed to connecting face-to-face with the closest households on their block or apartment floor by animating spaces, building connections with and among neighbours, hosting socials and inspiring neighbours to share their skills, passions and talents with one another. Residents interested in joining the Block Connector program can learn more by attending a free virtual information session the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Those who register for the Block Connector program will have access to Community of Practice (CoP) sessions. The CoP sessions are small, interactive groups of Block Connectors who connect virtually every month to share experiences, tools, and ideas in order to connect and build community on their block. Program participants will also receive information and training on how to enhance safety in their neighbourhood from members of our Community Safety team.

To learn more about the Block Connector program and the role of the Block Connector, visit kelowna.ca/neighbourhoods.

