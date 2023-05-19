City of Kelowna property tax notices are in the mail: payment due July 4

Property owners in Kelowna can expect to receive their 2023 tax notices in the mail this coming week. Those registered with a City Property Account have already received their notices by email.

Payments must be physically received by the City or electronically processed by third-party financial institutions by Tuesday, July 4 to avoid a legislated 10 per cent late payment penalty.

There is no longer an extension available on property tax payments. However, new this year, the City is accepting payment by credit card. A 2.3 per cent transaction fee will be applied to the payment. Property owners are reminded banks and credit card companies may take up to three business days to process payments. Monday, July 3 is a statutory holiday so the City is recommending making payments early.

Eligible property owners are responsible for applying annually for the provincial Home Owner Grant (HOG) before the July 4 deadline, as it is considered a form of payment. The basic grant reduces the amount of property tax paid by $770. Some residents may qualify for an additional grant. For more information and to apply for the grant, visit gov.bc.ca/homeownergrant or call 1-888-355-2700. The BC Property Tax Deferment program is also available to those who qualify. Taxpayers can learn more about the property tax deferment program including eligibility at gov.bc.ca/propertytaxdeferment.

To easily access and manage their City tax, utility, and business license accounts in one convenient online location, property owners are encouraged to register for the City’s free Property Account at billing.kelowna.ca. Once registered, property owners can view their assessment, balance, current and past bills, and financial transaction information — including whether the HOG has been applied — online. To register, taxpayers need their folio number and access code, which can be found on the tax notice.

Unless taxpayers are experiencing a critical issue with their tax notice that cannot be resolved over the phone or through email, the City recommends making payments via the following ways to avoid potential lineups.

1. By cheque using the drop box located at the main doors at City Hall.

2. By mailing cheques to City Hall (Post-dated cheques are accepted. However, the postmark date is not considered date of payment).

3. Through online or telephone banking with a financial institution (Third-party processing can take up to three business days).

4. In person at your financial institution.

5. Credit card online at kelowna.ca/onlinebilling (a 2.3% transaction fee will apply).

This year’s notice includes a tax demand rate increase of 3.78 per cent, which translates to an additional $7.20 a month, for the City portion on an average residential property tax bill in Kelowna. City taxes are only one portion of a property tax bill, which also includes other levies the City collects on behalf of the Province of B.C., the Regional District of Central Okanagan, Okanagan Library and BC Assessment Authority.

Property taxes do not go up proportionately with property value increases. The tax rate is calculated based on what the City needs to balance the budget for that particular year—once all its other revenue streams, which on average make up 75% of total revenue, have been applied. The 2023 total tax demand is $176.6 million. This number is what dictates the amount the City has to collect from property owners to deliver the needed programs, services and infrastructure. General municipal taxation in 2023 will account for approximately 23 per cent of the City’s operational revenues.

For more information about property taxes, payment options, applying for the Home Owner Grant, deferment program options, and to register for a City Property Account, visit kelowna.ca/propertytax, sign up for e-updates, email revenue@kelowna.ca or call 250-469-8757.