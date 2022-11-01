City of Kelowna Recreation Survey Now On Line

Help shape the way we offer recreation and cultural programs and activities in Kelowna by filling out the 2022 Recreation and Customer Satisfaction Survey. Share thoughts on participating in recreational and cultural activities in our community as well as your experience with City programs for a chance to win a six-month individual membership to Parkinson Recreation Centre.

“We are always looking to improve our program offerings for Kelowna residents as recreation and cultural activities help contribute to an active and social community,” said Mariko Siggers, Community & Neighbourhood Services Manager. “The feedback we receive annually helps to shape our programming and identify any barriers to participation, and also inspires our staff to try new program offerings and services in alignment with what residents want.”

The survey only takes approximately 5 minutes to complete and can be taken online.

Residents can also take the survey in person at the annual Active Living & Culture Customer Appreciation Day. Drop by Parkinson Recreation Centre on Wednesday, November 23 from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. and enjoy a free swim and/or workout, refreshments, prizes and more!

Find recreational programs, the latest Activity & Program Guide and learn more about recreation in Kelowna at kelowna.ca/recreation.