City of Kelowna reminding businesses one week remains to renew licenses

Let’s get down to business licence renewals! There is one week left to renew your business licence before the January 16 deadline. This can be easily done through the Property Account system introduced by the City in 2020.

Creating a City Property Account is quick, convenient and offers licencees a variety of benefits including:

accessing historical bills and business licences,

printing your business licence,

going paperless and choose e-billing to receive bills via email and

paying online by credit card or online banking.