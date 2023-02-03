City of Kelowna reminding travelers possession of any illicit drugs still banned from YLW
As of January 31, adults are able to possess small amounts of certain illicit substances for personal use within British Columbia.
Decriminalization does not apply in airports, even when an individual’s final destination remains within BC. Individuals found in possession of illegal substances at Kelowna International Airport will remain subject to criminal penalties.
Please visit gov.bc.ca/decriminalization for more information.
-
RCMP on the lookout for a violent, high-risk offenderJohn Aronson expected to return to the Kelowna area.
-
Canadian Sports School Hockey League Western ChampionshipsThe Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) announced today that tickets for the 2023 CSSHL Western Championships are now on sale!
-
Kelowna Rockets have two home games this weekendVancouver Giants on Friday, Prince Albert Raiders on Saturday.
-
B.C. premier approaching health care talks without 'any red lines'British Columbia Premier David Eby says he's going into next week's health-care meeting between the premiers and prime minister with an open mind — and without a red line dollar ask for the federal government.
-
Liberals withdraw controversial amendment to guns billThe federal Liberals withdrew an amendment to their guns bill on Friday that had introduced a controversial new definition of an assault-style weapon.
-
Crews continue work on drainage improvements along Tronson Road this weekMotorists traveling along Tronson Road may experience minor delays as crews continue working on drainage improvements in the 7900-block, between Kennedy Lane and Beachcomber Bay Road.
-
2023 ReTHINK Waste Grant Recipients NamedThe RDNO Board of Directors approved funding for multiple grant applications through the RDNO's ReTHINK Waste Project Grant Program.
-
Drug warrant leads to arrest of Vernon manOn Wednesday, February 1st, 2023, frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2700-block of Canyon Road in Enderby.
-
Salmon Arm RCMP release collision data from wintery road conditionsFrom January 24, 2023 to February 2, 2023 the Salmon Arm RCMP have responded to 18 motor vehicle collisions in this 10 day time frame.