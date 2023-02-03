iHeartRadio

City of Kelowna reminding travelers possession of any illicit drugs still banned from YLW


ylw

As of January 31, adults are able to possess small amounts of certain illicit substances for personal use within British Columbia.

Decriminalization does not apply in airports, even when an individual’s final destination remains within BC. Individuals found in possession of illegal substances at Kelowna International Airport will remain subject to criminal penalties.

Please visit gov.bc.ca/decriminalization for more information.

