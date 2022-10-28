City of Kelowna says no judicial review will be made of election results

An application to have a judicial recount of the October 15 General Local Election results was denied by the Provincial Court at the Kelowna Court House on Thursday (October 27).

The application from a candidate in the election was based on claims about the vote tabulator units and voting procedures.

The Court found the application for a recount did not meet the requirements laid out the Local Government Act. Some of those reasons included not providing adequate notice of the application, submitting the application documents later than required, along with concerns about some of the content in the affidavits submitted by the applicant.

“We are confident in our procedures, election experience and the reported results,” said Laura Bentley, Chief Election Officer.

Council will be officially sworn in at the Inaugural Meeting on Monday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre. The event is open to the public.

Council’s first Regular Meeting will be on Monday, November 14 followed by the first Public Hearing on Tuesday, November 15.