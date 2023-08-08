City of Kelowna says Sutherland active transportation extension coming soon

Construction of the final phase of the Sutherland Avenue Active Transportation Corridor (ATC), between Ethel Street and Burtch Road, is beginning this month. Work on Sutherland Avenue between Capri Street and Burtch Road will start the week of Aug. 8, followed by Ethel to Bowes St. and is expected to be complete by fall 2023. After a winter shut down, work will continue from Bowes to Capri Street in 2024.

“This extension will fill the final gap in the East West bike network and improve accessibility, safety and convenience for cyclists and pedestrians using the Sutherland Active Transportation Corridor,” said Derek Corning, Senior Project Manager with the City of Kelowna. “This phase will add 1.2 kilometres of bi-directional cycle track, LED streetlights, intersection improvements and new crosswalks throughout the corridor.”

The project is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2024 and will link the Abbott St corridor to the Rail Trail, giving walkers and bikers better access to major destinations like the Landmark District, Parkinson Rec Centre, Downtown and the waterfront.

Construction hours are typically scheduled for Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work may occur outside of these hours, including evenings and weekends, to minimize impacts on residents and limit the time of active construction in the area. Some detours may occur as the project progresses, but access will be maintained for cyclists, pedestrians, residents of the area and emergency vehicles.

The $3.5-million project is funded in part by Canada Community Building Fund and once complete, will add a protected bike lane on the north side of Sutherland Avenue and include upgrades such as road resurfacing, safety and accessibility improvements at intersections, utility system upgrades, and transit stop improvements.

The project began with public engagement, during which the City collected feedback and received mostly positive support. Following that, there was an open house where new designs, shaped by community input, were presented. Afterwards, the first phase of construction, between Pandosy St and Ethel St, began and was completed in 2019.

Learn more about this project by visiting the Capital Projects at kelowna.ca/cityprojects.