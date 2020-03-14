City of Kelowna taking steps to limit virus transmission

The City of Kelowna is following the direction of the Provincial Health Ministry regarding efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The latest direction from health officials will result in the cancellation of events attracting crowds larger than 250 people, including performances at Kelowna Community Theatre.

We are also working with event organizers and accepting cancellations or postponements of all gatherings at City-run facilities with more than 250 people in attendance

As well, City staff returning to Kelowna after trips to other countries will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

"We agree with the health experts' direction to exercise an abundance of caution in dealing with the virus, so that we can limit or slow down its spread in our community,” said Mayor Colin Basran. “Health authorities and other levels of government are evaluating what next steps are needed every day, and the City will follow their lead.”

Unless directed otherwise by health officials, public facilities will remain open.

Visitors to public buildings and events are asked to practise proper hygienic behaviour, such as coughing into their sleeve and regularly washing hands. Anyone experiencing illness is asked to stay home.

“We must be vigilant, but we also have to remember that our risk remains low. There is no reason to panic,” said Basran.

Contingency planning is well underway at the City in preparation for a large number of staff becoming ill or self-isolating.

Plans to keep essential services like waste management, water treatment, emergency services, and transit operating will be enacted to minimize the impact on residents and businesses.

For more information about local measures in reaction to COVID-19, visit kelowna.ca and ylw.kelowna.ca