City of Kelowna to host info session for 'Climate Resilient Strategy'

Tuesday, April 18 from 3 to 6 p.m. staff will be at the Parkinson Recreation Centre to talk climate change, its impacts, and how we as a community can be more resilient for the future.

Kelowna’s climate is changing. In the coming decades Kelowna will experience more extreme heat days, intense and prolonged rainfall, and warmer winters. This could result in more wildfires, flooding, droughts and heat domes, all of which have impacts to Kelowna’s citizens, ecosystems, agriculture, infrastructure, and economy. The Climate Resilient Kelowna Strategy will guide how the community can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions while also ensuring Kelowna is prepared for climate change impacts.

Residents are encouraged to provide their input on how the City can support climate action by attending one of the information sessions and/or by filling out the survey. A second online information session is being offered on April 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for those who can’t make it to the in-person event on April 18. Learn more about the project and participate by visiting getinvolved.kelowna.ca to have your say on this important initiative.