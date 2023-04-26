City of Kelowna traffic advisory: Saturday closure to portion of Water Street
On Saturday, April 29, festivities for the French Cultural Centre’s MapleFest will be taking place in Stuart Park and on Water Street, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., featuring food, activities, entertainment, and French culture. To accommodate the event, Water Street will be closed from Doyle Avenue to the Queensway roundabout from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. For more information about the event, visit kelownamaplefest.com.
For the most up to date road work, road closures, and potential delays visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.
Renee Merrifield - MLA MinuteDrug use in parks and playgrounds.
Dan Albas MP ReportGovernment subsidies for private companies.
Search warrant leads to drug seizure and arrests by Vernon policeOn Wednesday, April 26th, 2023 around 7 a.m., officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit, with the assistance of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3500-block of 24th Avenue in Vernon.
Line painting underway on Vernon RoadsThe City of Vernon’s spring line painting program is underway.
LifeLabs Opens First Patient Service Centre in VernonLifeLabs, Canada’s leading provider of medical diagnostic services and recognized as the most trusted brand in health diagnostic services by Canadians, is bringing care closer to home and expanding access to high-quality diagnostics tests for residents in Vernon, British Columbia.
City of Vernon observes National Day of MourningThe City of Vernon will be observing the National Day of Mourning with a ceremony in front of City Hall on Friday, April 28, 2023.
Kelowna City Council meeting highlights for April 24Here are the notable topics discussed by Kelowna City Council on April 24, 2023.
Vees Goalie DI Pasquo named BCHL 3rd star of the week: Josh and Bradley Nadeau honourable mentionAlberni Valley Bulldogs forward Matt Kursonis, Chilliwack Chiefs forward Michael La Starza and Penticton Vees goaltender Luca Di Pasquo have been named the NAPA Auto Parts 3 Stars of the Week.
Advocates for new Kelowna Performing Arts Centre applaud council supportCitizens for a New Performing Arts Centre (CN-PAC) expressed delight Tuesday (April 25, 2023) about Kelowna City Council’s commitment to accelerate the creation of an important new cultural venue for the Central Okanagan.