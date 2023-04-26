iHeartRadio

City of Kelowna traffic advisory: Saturday closure to portion of Water Street


On Saturday, April 29, festivities for the French Cultural Centre’s MapleFest will be taking place in Stuart Park and on Water Street, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., featuring food, activities, entertainment, and French culture. To accommodate the event, Water Street will be closed from Doyle Avenue to the Queensway roundabout from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. For more information about the event, visit kelownamaplefest.com

For the most up to date road work, road closures, and potential delays visit kelowna.ca/roadreport

