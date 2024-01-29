City of Kelowna update on UBCO downtown campus project

Since ground settling around the UBCO Downtown was first discovered in the fall, UBC has been working closely with City of Kelowna staff, consultants and neighbouring properties to investigate those reports and to determine the best path forward on the project.

Preventing further offsite property and infrastructure impacts are the primary objective for all involved. All measures are being taken to prevent further damage, including changes to construction methodology, site planning and resequencing of work while engineers review challenges that have arisen.

“Although some settlement can be expected around large excavations and building construction projects, the movement seen in this case is more than expected,” said Lance Kayfish, Risk Manager for the City of Kelowna. “That is why the construction team is taking time to evaluate the east elevation, below the Pathways building, and refocus its construction efforts elsewhere on the site. This is allowing the engineering teams to closely survey and study the site and adapt to alternative ways of completing the work.”

Multiple City departments and private consultants continue to monitor buildings and City infrastructure, safety and stability around the future UBC Okanagan downtown building construction site.

The City is also monitoring underground utilities. An independent geotechnical peer review confirmed last week that no new settlement has occurred in the past two weeks and also that the Pathways Housing residence adjacent to the construction site is safe to be occupied.

UBCO remains a responsive partner and is working directly with the impacted properties.

The university also remains committed to documenting its learnings from this excavation process and sharing the results with other developers and builders in our community – particularly in the downtown area.