City of Kelowna wants input future on bike routes

The City is looking for resident input to identify new route opportunities within Kelowna’s existing and future bike network! Your feedback will help determine where new bikeways are a suitable option to improve safety, connectivity, and comfort for all road users. There are two routing studies underway and multiple opportunities to have your say — both in person and online.

Neighbourhood Bikeways

Neighbourhood bikeways are typically located on streets with low traffic volumes and speeds, where cyclists and motorists can safely share the road. They often include special features that help prioritize bicycles, calm traffic, and connect neighbourhoods to the larger bicycle network. While neighbourhood bikeways are new to Kelowna, they are considered a high-quality bicycle facility that is appropriate for people of all ages and abilities. Neighbourhood bikeways are used successfully in many other cities across Canada and the United States.

The City of Kelowna is seeking input on how best to incorporate neighbourhood bikeways into our bicycle network. There are multiple opportunities to let us know what you think:

In-person:

GoByBike Week – Celebration Stations:

May 30, 7-9am: Okanagan Rail Trail at Spall/ Clement

June 1, 4-6pm: Ben Lee Park

June 2, 4-6pm: Railside Brewing

Drop-ins:

June 12, 10am-noon: Parkinson Activity Centre

June 13, 3-5pm: Rutland Centennial Park

June 21, 4-6pm: Mission Rec Transit Exchange

Online:

Complete a quick survey, comment on our map, or ask a question at getinvolved.kelowna.ca/neighbourhood-bikeways (available from May 29th until July 2nd)

Online information session:

Thursday, June 22 10 – 11am

Register on getinvolved.kelowna.ca/neighbourhood-bikeways

Glenmore Bike Route

The Glenmore Active Transportation Corridor (ATC) project aims to provide an improved “all ages and abilities” active transportation connection between the intersection of Glenmore Drive / High Road and the Okanagan Rail Trail (where it crosses Glenmore Drive at Spall Road). This connection will create a safe and comfortable connection for people biking from Glenmore to key destinations within the city.

The City of Kelowna is exploring three routing options:

Uni-directional protected bike lanes (on both sides of Glenmore Dr) from High Rd to the Okanagan Rail Trail

Bi-directional protected bike lanes (on the east side of Glenmore Dr) from High Rd to the Okanagan Rail Trail

A neighbourhood bikeway facility that routes through the Old Glenmore neighbourhood from Glenmore Dr / High Rd to the Okanagan Rail Trail

How to get involved:

In-person:

GoByBike Week – Celebration Station:

May 30, 7-9am: Okanagan Rail Trail at Spall/ Clement

Online:

Complete a quick poll, comment on our map, or ask a question at getinvolved.kelowna.ca/glenmore-atc (from May 29th until July 2nd).

Your feedback will help inform the future of these two projects. Learn more about each at getinvolved.kelowna.ca.