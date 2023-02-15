City of Kelowna wants public input on future community development of North End

Amenities like parks and public spaces are part of what we love about our neighbourhoods – but without enough people to use and support these amenities, it is often too costly to build them. Residents are being invited to select various North End amenities to discover how much growth would be needed to fund the scale of amenities they chose.

“One very important aspect in the delivery of community needs is allocating the funds to pay for them,” says Aaron Thibeault, Project Planner. “New growth in existing neighbourhoods calls for additional amenities to serve a growing population, and also offers the means to pay for these amenities through increased revenues from developer contributions and new tax revenue—both of which ultimately flow out of new development. The revenue generated from development makes the provision of amenities more financially feasible and, at the same time, they become more cost effective by serving more people.”

Development of a neighbourhood plan for the North End has been underway since 2021, with multiple public engagement opportunities to guide future growth for this changing area, including the former Tolko Mill site. Before different neighbourhood concepts are presented, understanding residents’ level of support for the trade-offs between amenities, or ‘community needs,’ and growth required to support them is helpful.

The list of community needs for the North End are based on the Vision & Objectives for the North End Neighbourhood Plan, which were informed by the previous round of public engagement, the Imagine Kelowna community vision and the recently adopted 2040 Official Community Plan. The list, endorsed by Council in August 2022, includes the following broad categories: Parks, Public Spaces and Connections; Community Space; Local Access to Daily Needs; School/Childcare Facilities; and Housing Affordability. Different levels of growth support corresponding levels of amenities.

Staff are asking residents to take part in the exercise before March 5. Public and Council are anticipated to review and give feedback on neighbourhood concept options this spring.

Complete the exercise, sign up for project updates and get the latest information on engagement opportunities via getinvolved.kelowna.ca.